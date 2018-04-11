× Narcan used on man after crash in Fond du Lac County, who was then taken into custody

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A Fond du Lac area man, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, April 11 after a crash in the Town of Empire.

According to sheriff’s officials, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Rienzi Rd. near County Highway K. A deputy arriving at the scene found the operator of the vehicle unconscious, with a hypodermic needle in his hand. Narcan was administered and the driver regained consciousness.

He wasn’t hurt in the crash. He was taken into custody for possession of a restricted controlled substance.

The crash remains under investigation.