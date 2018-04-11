Woman struck by vehicle, killed near Water and Kilbourn; striking driver cooperating

MILWAUKEE -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed near Water and Kilbourn in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, April 11. The striking driver remained at the scene.

It happened around 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee police said life-saving measures were performed on the victim, a woman, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Pedestrian dies after being struck near Water and Kilbourn

The striking driver is a woman. Police said she is cooperating with the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.