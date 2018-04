× Police: 2 men shot, wounded near 62nd and Silver Spring; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded near 62nd and Silver Spring Drive.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

The victims are two men — ages 37 and 58. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred during circumstances that remain under investigation.

MPD is seeking suspects.