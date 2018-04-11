× Police: 5 taken into custody after crashing stolen vehicle during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Five people, including two adults and three juveniles, were taken into custody Tuesday night, April 10 following a police pursuit and crash. The vehicle involved was stolen.

According to police, the pursuit began around 7 p.m. in the area of 60th and Silver Spring.

Police say the vehicle was taken in a burglary earlier that same day from the northwest side of Milwaukee.

The vehicle crashed and some of the occupants fled on foot. All five subjects involved were taken into custody.

No life-threatening injuries to any of the occupants.