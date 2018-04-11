× Sarah Kraus sentenced to 3 years in prison for robbing Hales Corners bank

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 35-year-old Sarah Kraus on Wednesday, April 11 to three years in prison and another three years of extended supervision. This, after she pleaded guilty to charges of robbery of a financial institution and felony bail jumping in the county.

Kraus was convicted in September 2017 of robbing the Tri City National Bank in Hales Corners in March 2017.

Kraus’ sentence will run consecutive to Waukesha County sentence from a robbery of the BMO Harris Bank in Brookfield (also March 2017). Kraus was sentenced to seven years in prison in that case.

In both crimes, the criminal complaint indicates the clothing worn by Kraus included a pink hooded sweatshirt.