Suspect sought: Milwaukee man shot, wounded near Clarke & Buffum

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee’s north side on Wednesday morning, April 11.

Officials say officers responded to the neighborhood near Clarke and Buffum just before 11 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They found the victim was show by a known male suspect during circumstances that are unclear at this time.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek the suspect.