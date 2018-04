MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) officials on Wednesday, April 11 shared bus video that showed a cat chasing a coyote across the street.

Riders on Johnel Morris’ bus could not believe their eyes…

“What is that? Is that a coyote?” one passenger can be heard saying.

Johnel was passing through the Riverwest neighborhood when a coyote sprinted across Holton Street. It was being chased by a small black cat.