Wisconsin signs guard Tai Strickland, son of former NBA guard

MADISON — Wisconsin has signed the son of former NBA guard Rod Strickland and a 7-footer from Minnesota to its latest recruiting class.

Six-foot-2 guard Tai Strickland and center Joe Hedstrom signed letters of intent on Wednesday. They will be eligible starting this fall, joining November signee Taylor Currie.

Strickland averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists as a high school senior in Tampa, Florida. Coach Greg Gard says Strickland is an ideal fit in Madison with his leadership skills and pedigree.

Hedstrom, of Hopkins, Minnesota, will enter as a walk-on. The 6-foot-8 Currie, of Clarkston, Michigan, provides Wisconsin with frontcourt versatility.

They join a roster that is expected to have most of its core players back from a team that finished 15-18 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.