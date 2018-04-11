Woman accused of shooting owner of M&M Motors in the back of the head has pleaded not guilty

WEST ALLIS — A woman accused of shooting the owner of M&M Motors in the back of the head in an incident caught on camera in West Allis, after prosecutors say she believed him responsible for a motorcycle crash years ago, was in court Wednesday, April 11 for her preliminary hearing.

During the hearing for Melissa Sandrone, 45, a West Allis police detective testified, and a motion to dismiss the case by the defense was denied. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and Sandrone was bound over for trial. She has pleaded not guilty.

On April 4, the court declared Sandrone competent to proceed after a doctor’s report was returned. An initial court appearance then took place. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. A preliminary hearing was set for April 11. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

She’ll next be in court for a scheduling conference on May 3.

Sandrone is charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Witnesses said after the shooting, Sandrone smiled and took off.

The normal day at M&M Motors quickly turned into a life-threatening situation that shut down the area of 100th and Greenfield on March 10.

The owner of M&M Motors was filling a tire with air when police say Sandrone pulled up in her Jeep, got out and shot him behind the vehicle. Witnesses say she turned with a smile on her face and drove away.

Surveillance video captured the tense moments:

“A person with a handgun shot my brother and was in my lot staring at us. Very quick. Send an ambulance,” the 911 caller said.

Inside the dealership, people jumped into action. Customers can be seen in the video running to safety as help was called.

“Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the 911 caller said. “There’s a guy in the shop here. He’s bleeding. Shot in the back of the head.”

The store owner was shot in the back and neck, but was awake.

“You are so lucky dude,” the 911 caller said. “‘Do you know the lady who shot you?’ No he doesn’t.”

Prosecutors say Sandrone may have developed a vendetta for the man she shot, believing he was responsible for a motorcycle crash she was in 14 years ago, but the owner said he did not recognize the woman who shot him.

Police say Sandrone fired shots at the worker who followed him.

Dashcam video shows police stopping Sandrone a short time later. They ordered her out of the vehicle and made the arrest.

Police discovered numerous weapons including an assault rifle, a machete, an ax, a shovel and a plastic tarp.

Last we heard, the victim was recovering. On March 28, M&M Motors officials had no comment on the case.