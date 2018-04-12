× Severe weather safety: 2 statewide tornado drills scheduled for Thursday, April 12

MILWAUKEE — Two statewide tornado drills are scheduled for Thursday, April 12.

A mock tornado watch will be issued at 1:00 p.m. followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. The afternoon drill ends at 2:00 p.m.

Many radio and TV stations across the state will issue the test tornado warnings. In addition, mock alerts will be issued on NOAA Weather Radios and many communities will sound their tornado sirens to test their emergency severe weather plans.

Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.

DRILL SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m. – National Weather Service issues a mock tornado watches for all of Wisconsin (a watch means tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms).

1:45 p.m. – National Weather Service issues mock tornado warning for all of Wisconsin (A warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated on weather radar. Move to a safe place immediately).

2:00 p.m. – End of 1:45 p.m. mock tornado warning drill

6:45 p.m. – National Weather Service issues a mock tornado warning for all of Wisconsin.

7:00 p.m. – End of 6:45 p.m. mock tornado warning drill. The tornado drills will take place even if the sky is cloudy, dark, and/or rainy. If actual severe storms are expected in the state on Thursday, April 12, the tornado drills will be postponed until Friday, April 13 with the same times. If severe storms are possible Friday, the drills will be cancelled.