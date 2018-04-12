Art in Bloom: Celebrate spring in full bloom this April at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As part of the annual Art in Bloom event at the Art Museum, local florists are given a challenge. Draw inspiration from a piece in the museum as they create beautiful works of living art. Carl spent the morning getting a sneak peek and learning how it all comes together.

About Art in Bloom (website)

Celebrate spring in full bloom this April at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Discover stunning art-inspired floral installations set among three floors of the Museum’s Collection Galleries. The annual Art in Bloom event has something for everyone, from family activities to the popular fashion show.

Venture into a world of art and flowers for a few hours—or all four days! To purchase Beauty in Bloom: Floral Fashion Show reservations click here.