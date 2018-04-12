Cooking in a flash: Make country style beef ribs in an instant pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Instant pots are all the rage! Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe you cane make in a flash.

Chipotle-Braised Country Style Beef Ribs

Ingredients

2 pounds beef Country-Style Ribs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped onion

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained

3 medium poblano peppers, seeded, coarsely chopped

1 to 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

Toppings:

Chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedges (optional)

Instructions

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef ribs; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt.

Add onion to stockpot; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, poblano and chipotle peppers, as desired. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.

Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Spoon cooking liquid over beef. Garnish with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.