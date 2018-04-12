Decision to slim down services at St. Joe’s Hospital ignites debate among city leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- "The bottom line." That is what a Milwaukee alderman says is fueling a decision to slim down services at St. Joseph Hospital. Alderman Bob Donovan says, the network should wait one year to get public input before moving forward. He's not the only public official upset with the decision.

Ascension Wisconsin announced more than a week ago, plans to change the services it provides at St. Joe's. The new plan would keep emergency care, women's health, the NICU, and primary care.

Hospital officials told FOX6 News, they're not cutting services but reshaping services that are needed and used the most across the entire system.

So far, they've only announced changes to St. Joe.

"I am very angry about it when you look at the fact that we in the city of Milwaukee, have seen a reduction of nearly eight to ten hospitals in the last 50 years in our city, does not anyone see the reduction with that and the healthcare and health of our citizens in this city?" said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says, he too is concerned about what this means for the low income neighborhoods. He said any time you have fewer beds, it's going to have an impact.

Statement from Froedtert Hospital:

"We were disappointed by the recent news of Ascension Wisconsin’s plans to significantly reduce services at its St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The hospital is an important safety net resource for city residents, and reducing services threatens the health status of that population and stresses other hospitals in the community. "As partners in the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, all of the health systems work together to assure access to care for medically underserved people in our community. Every change, especially one of this magnitude, has an impact on another part of the delivery system. It’s difficult to project the effect of Ascension’s plans for St Joseph’s without a detailed understanding of the scope of services that will remain on that campus, how the changes will be managed, how patients will be accommodated in the other Ascension hospitals and what choices patients will make about their care. "Froedtert Hospital continues to experience high demand for both inpatient and emergency services, causing serious capacity constraints. The hospital often runs at between 90-95% capacity in medical-surgical care. "We’re hopeful that Ascension will work with the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership to collaboratively assess the clinical, service and financial implications of its plans for St Joseph’s Hospital, with the goal of preserving patients’ access to the safest and highest quality care."

Statement from Aurora Health Care:

In order to ensure all individuals have access to the top-quality health care they deserve, all providers must play a role. As not-for-profit health care providers, we have a duty and responsibility to put the well-being of patients first and to prioritize the best interests of our community, our patients and their families. Aurora has a long history of demonstrating this commitment to serving the needs of our community, yet it’s a duty that we are unable to fulfill alone. Reducing and eliminating these critical access points will put additional pressure on other providers who are already at capacity. This pressure will undoubtedly have a negative domino impact on staffing and services for our entire community. We are hopeful that in the coming weeks all providers will renew their commitment to serving our entire community – ensuring there are no disruptions in care and services.

Statement from Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski:

The recent news of hospital downsizing and service cuts by Ascension Wisconsin in Milwaukee is extremely troubling to me. By making these choices Ascension is exacerbating the health care disparity problem in Milwaukee, where there is already insufficient delivery of health care services in neighborhoods where people of color reside. Vernellia R. Randall is a professor at the School of Law at the University of Dayton. Professor Randall writes extensively on and speaks internationally about race, women, and health care. In her published article Inequality in Health Care Is Killing African Americans (Vol. 36 No. 4), she points to racial discrimination in the U.S. and its lasting and harmful impact on African Americans. “Compounding the racial discrimination experienced generally is the institutional discrimination in health care affecting access to health care and the quality of health care received. Racial discrimination in health care delivery, financing, and research continues to exist. Racial barriers to quality health care manifest themselves in many ways, including (1) economic discrimination, which rations health care on ability to pay; (2) insufficient hospitals and health care institutions and clinics; (3) insufficient physicians and other providers; (4) racial discrimination in treatment and services; and (5) culturally incompetent care.” Sadly this is what we are seeing now as Ascension downsizes its services at St. Joseph Hospital. The safety net is essentially being yanked out from under the mostly African American patient base at St. Joseph, leaving already underserved individuals to figure out what their next best options are. On the south side – in an area heavily populated by Latinos – another Ascension facility, St. Francis Hospital, is apparently also being targeted for significant service reductions. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) there is a critical shortage of health care providers, especially the most needed primary care physicians, serving in rural areas and in the inner city. “This directly impacts the Latino community as that is where most of our community resides. In fact, there are almost 14,000 areas across the United States with shortages in personnel for primary medical care, dental care or mental health care,” according to LULAC. We need to hold Ascension accountable for contributing to minority health care disparities in Milwaukee. As LULAC so succinctly points out, “Health disparities adversely affect groups of people who have consistently experienced social and economic obstacles to health and/or factors that influence health based on their ethnic group, gender, age, disabilities, gender identity, geographic location or other characteristics.” We need to stand up for our fellow citizens and work to stop and reverse the Ascension cutbacks immediately!