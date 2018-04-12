Feeling a little puffy? The foods that can help you shed extra water weight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have those pesky few pounds you can't seem to lose? You could be carrying around extra water weight. Michael Sweeney of Sweeney's Gym joins Real Milwaukee with some foods that will help control that water weight and when you should eat them.

Natural Diuretic Foods

Watermelon

Pineapple

Asparagus

Cucumber

Beets

Herbal diuretics

Ginger

Coffee: Average cup of coffee has 125mg 8oz

Caffeinated teas: Safe amounts for the average person is 200-300 milligrams

Dinner (500 Calories Each)

Ginger Sesame Salmon with Orzo & Asparagus

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

3 ounces salmon

8 spears asparagus

Non-Stick cooking spray

½ cup dry whole wheat orzo Preheat broiler. Mix together sesame oil, ginger and sesame seeds and spread on salmon. Put salmon and asparagus on a baking sheet misted with cooking spray. Broil for 10 minutes, or until fish is opaque. Boil orzo in water according to package directions. Serve salmon over orzo with asparagus.