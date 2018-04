× Mark your calendars: Summerfest announces headliners, performance dates for Miller Lite Oasis

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Thursday morning, April 12 the lineup of headliners slated for the Miller Lite Oasis during the 2018 Big Gig.

The lineup features:

Wednesday, June 27 8 p.m.: Party Favor 10 p.m.: Alesso

Thursday, June 28 4 p.m.: The Crystal Method 8 p.m.: Medasin 10 p.m.: Marshmello

Friday, June 29 6:30 p.m.: Knox Fortune 8 p.m.: Xavier Omär 10 p.m.: GoldLink

Saturday, June 30: TBA

Sunday, July 1 4 p.m.: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers 6 p.m.: Fastball 8 p.m.: Capital Cities 10 p.m.: Chromeo

Monday, July 2: Summerfest closed

Tuesday, July 3 10 p.m.: Foster the People

Wednesday, July 4 9:45 p.m.: Kesha

Thursday, July 5 10 p.m.: Machine Gun Kelly

Friday, July 6 8 p.m.: Judah & The Lion 10 p.m.: BØRNS

Saturday, July 7 4 p.m.: Howard Jones 10 p.m.: PHANTOGRAM

Sunday, July 8 10 p.m.: Timeflies



Summerfest officials say fans may purchase tickets to the Level Up Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis, which features exclusive access to Level Up’s private bar, seating, flat screen TV’s, and restrooms. The Level Up ticket also includes admission to Summerfest, come and go access during designated hours, as well as two complimentary beverages and Wi-Fi. Level Up tickets go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at https://summerfest.com/level-up.

Check out all the headliners on the Miller Lite Oasis in advance by listening to the playlist on Spotify.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2. For more details, visit Summerfest.com