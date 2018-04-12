Mayor Barrett encourages high school students to apply to Earn and Learn program

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Thursday, April 12 joined South Division High School principal Jesus Santos in encouraging students to apply to his Earn & Learn Community Work Experience (CWE) program.

A selected group of students will learn about the program and its benefits from Mayra Alaniz, a former program participant, South Division alumni, and current Mayor’s office staff member.

The Earn & Learn CWE program is a summer youth employment program open to youth ages 14-24. Program participants are placed in a variety of positions with community based organizations. Over 1,000 positions are available this summer. The deadline to apply is April 28th.

Learn more about Earn & Learn CWE by visiting milwaukee.gov/EarnandLearn.