Police: 35-year-old man shot, wounded during struggle on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during an apparent struggle with a male suspect on Thursday morning, April 12.

Officials the shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the neighborhood near 24th and Lloyd on the city’s north site.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek the suspect.