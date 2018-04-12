Report: Cornerback Davon House agrees to 1-year deal with Green Bay Packers

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 21: Davon House #31 of the Green Bay Packers celebrated a second quarter interception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 21, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Cornerback Davon House has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL writer for Pro Football Weekly Eric Edholm.