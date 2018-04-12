× Sendik’s Food Markets to shut down West Milwaukee store, it’ll remain open through April 22

WEST MILWAUKEE — Sendik’s Food Markets announced on Thursday, April 12 it will close its store on Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee. The store will remain open for business through Sunday, April 22.

Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets, said there would be no job cuts and that all of the 73 associates working in the West Milwaukee location would be offered continued employment at one of the 17 other Sendik’s locations. He added that the building will be put on the market for purchase or lease and that the company is working with the commercial real estate firm of CBRE to market the property.

“Sendik’s continues to explore other growth opportunities, and we remain excited about the future,” Balistreri stated in a news release. “There are other emerging opportunities in the marketplace, and we plan to take advantage of them when they fit our profile. Creating new formats like Fresh2GO and Sendik’s Express, and implementing new strategies like Red Bag Rewards underscore our entrepreneurial approach as we continue to seek out new ideas.”