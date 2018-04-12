‘Smells like happiness:’ Spring has sprung at MAM’s Art in Bloom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It’s a sign of the changing seasons at the Milwaukee Art Museum. "Art in Bloom" is taking place April 12 through 15 -- it's one of the museum's most popular events.

“We are welcoming spring wholeheartedly here at the Art Museum," said Director of Special Events Krista Renfrew.

Fresh flowers now fill Windhover Hall and every level of the galleries.

“You walk inside and this place smells like happiness," Renfrew said. "There is just beautiful colors and floral arrangements, and you just can’t help but smile.”

Thursday was the first day of Art in Bloom, a rite of spring that’s become one of the Museum’s most popular events – with around 15,000 guests expected to visit through Sunday.

“We do this every year," said Barbara Klotz of West Bend. "We try to come this day because it’s fun to see the florists and the artists putting them together.”

More than 40 local florists create their own works of art inspired by pieces in the Museum.

“I just love this piece," said Pam Borgardt, from Rojahn & Malaney Company. "It’s my favorite piece in the museum – because it tells such a wonderful story. The story of life, as far as I’m concerned.”

“This is unique because you see a vision of two artists," Klotz added. "You see the florists and you see the artists.”

Beyond the arrangements, there is also a marketplace of local vendors, a floral fashion show, kids activities and sometimes a surprise or two.

“Two years ago my daughter got engaged in her floral gown that I created for the fashion show," Borgardt recalled. "And so to me, there’s always just a special place in my heart.”

It’s a celebration of new life, whether you’re expecting it or not.

Art in Bloom runs through Sunday, April 15. There's a workshop on Sunday afternoon, led by a pair of florists where the public can create their own arrangement.