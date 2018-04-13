× Bucks invite fans to enjoy excitement of playoff basketball

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting fans across the state to be part of the excitement of playoff basketball — and announced on Friday, April 13 a look at some of the extras that will be available to fans during the Bucks’ run in the postseason.

Opening their First Round series on the road against the Boston Celtics, the Bucks are hosting a pair of viewing parties in Milwaukee at two Bucks Bar Network locations. Fans can also cheer the deer with the Wisconsin Herd at two additional viewing party locations in Green Bay and Oshkosh.

When the Bucks return to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 of their First Round series, fans can partake in Bucks Fear the Deer Pep Rallies prior to each game, which will include live entertainment, food and drink, and the opportunity to win tickets to that day’s game. The pep rallies will take place on the corner of Fourth and State Streets, and large viewing screens will be available for select games for fans to watch the game right outside the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

For fans attending Games 3 and 4 of the series, the Bucks and their partners at Johnson Controls and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will be giving away Fear the Deer themed T-shirts to all fans for both games. Very limited single game tickets remain for the Bucks first two home playoff games.

More details on any future viewing parties and pep rallies will be released at a later date. For more information, or to purchase tickets to an upcoming playoff game, visit the Bucks playoff hub at bucks.com/playoffs.