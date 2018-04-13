Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin from Saturday morning through Sunday evening

Celebrating what makes our city unique: The different ways local businesses are marking Milwaukee Day

Posted 10:36 am, April 13, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- For the past nine years April 14 has been known locally as Milwaukee Day! While it conveniently pays homage to Milwaukee's 414 area code, it was originally created to celebrate what makes our city great. Until now, there has never been an official beer to commemorate the special day here in Brew City. But as Brian Kramp shows us -- that's about to change.