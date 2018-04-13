Charged: Milwaukee man admits setting apartment fire, saying he was ‘upset’ over recent breakup

MILWAUKEE — 31-year-old Timothy Jenkins of Milwaukee is accused of intentionally setting fire to an apartment building near 18th and Highland on Sunday, April 8. Jenkins faces multiple criminal charges including the following:

Attempt first degree intentional homicide

Arson of building

Burglary (building or dwelling)

First degree recklessly endangering safety (5 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police and firefighters responded to a fire at the Windsor Court apartments near 18th and Highland around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officers who first arrived on the scene learned “the fire was set to a door mat outside of an apartment on the second floor.

The complaint indicates the woman living in that second floor apartment had broken up with Jenkins in the last week. Shortly before the fire to the door mat was set, Jenkins had been knocking on the apartment door, “stating that he was sorry and that he wanted to come in.” The woman inside did not allow Jenkins inside. Three others, including two young children, were also in the apartment at the time.

While officers were questioning the woman in the apartment about the door mat fire, “flames shot into the apartment under the door.” The complaint indicates video surveillance reviewed later showed Jenkins had returned to the building, doused the hallway with gasoline while the officers were inside the apartment, and then ignited the gas. Two officers inside the apartment moved everyone away from the door. One officer suffered first degree burns to her hand when she opened the door to the hallway — the door handle was hot from the flames in the hallway. Everyone remained inside the apartment until firefighters were able to rescue them. The rest of the building was also evacuated because of the fire.

When questioned by police, Jenkins first “denied setting either fire and denied being present at the apartment building.” But during a second interview, he “admitted setting both fires.” The complaint indicates Jenkins “was upset with (his ex-girlfriend) and felt that he needed to show that he was not a sucker.” Jenkins also “admitted that after setting the first fire he left and came back with a can of gas to set the second fire.”

If convicted of the most serious charge, Jenkins faces up to 60 years in prison.