Gorgeous floral arrangements: Things you can do to keep those flowers fresh for longer

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing quite brightens things up like fresh flowers. And you could be creating beautiful bouquets and arrangements at home. Jean Zirbel of Alice's Table joins Real Milwaukee to show us how.
- Cut all stems at 45°angle.
- Use baby bathwater temp water.
- Keep out of direct sunlight and away from heat sources.
- Change water as soon as it starts to get cloudy or murky.
- Do not put anything in the water except flower food.
- Nothing below the water line except stems.
- Cut tulips shorter than you think they should be, tulips continue to grow after harvested.