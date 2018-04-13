‘Incredibles 2’ trailer features Elastigirl at the center of the action
Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for “Incredibles 2.”
In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by Holly Hunter) finds herself recruited for a new job that requires husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) to stay home with the couple’s three children.
Let’s just say the transition isn’t easy for anyone — especially when there’s a combustible baby in the equation.
On top of domestic dealings, the super family — with help from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) — must also contend with a creepy new villain: the Screen Slaver.
The long-awaited sequel to “The Incredibles” comes 14 years after the original first hit theaters.
“Incredibles 2” debuts June 15.