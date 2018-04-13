Man accused of robbing elderly man near 76th and Mill; MPD looks to identify him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of robbing an elderly man near North 76th and Mill.

Officials say on Tuesday, April 10 around 3 a.m., the suspect pushed an elderly man down to the ground and demanded his wallet.

PHOTO GALLERY

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s, with a heavy build, having a short haircut and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, gray pants and gray and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the suspect in the attached photos, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.