Lakeshore flood advisory for all lakeside counties from 7 p.m. Saturday – 7 a.m. Sunday
Wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday
Winter weather advisory for northern half of FOX6 viewing area from 7 a.m. Saturday – 11:59 p.m. Sunday

Man accused of robbing elderly man near 76th and Mill; MPD looks to identify him

Posted 9:50 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:55PM, April 13, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of robbing an elderly man near North 76th and Mill.

Officials say on Tuesday, April 10 around 3 a.m., the suspect pushed an elderly man down to the ground and demanded his wallet.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s or 30s, with a heavy build, having a short haircut and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, gray pants and gray and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on the suspect in the attached photos, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.