Milwaukee Board of School Directors names Keith Posley interim superintendent

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Board of School Directors on Thursday, April 12 selected MPS administrator Dr. Keith Posley to serve as interim superintendent, effective May 21. Dr. Posley currently serves as the district's Chief School Administration Officer.

"The Board looks forward to working with Dr. Posley to ensure stability and continuity for MPS students, families, and

staff during this time of transition," said Mark Sain, Board President.

This, after Darienne Driver announced she is stepping down as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) to take on the job of president and CEO for United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Her last day at MPS will be July 6.

Driver said she’s going back to where it all began — Detroit, where she started her career as an elementary school teacher.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share with you my appointment today as the President and CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Michigan. My last day as Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools is July 6, 2018. This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to use the power of collective impact and equity to improve the lives of young people, their families and the communities in which they live,” said Driver in a statement.

The next MPS superintendent will inherit a district that has seen improvements, but still had more than 40 failing schools in 2017. Driver noted in her statement that the district as a whole is no longer failing, making it ineligible for a state takeover.