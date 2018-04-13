‘Armed & dangerous:’ Steven Cathey sought by US Marshals, cut off his GPS monitoring device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On parole for only 10 hours... U.S. Marshals say a 26-year-old fugitive cut off his GPS monitoring device and went on the run. It all happened while he was under investigation for a crime he committed in January. Agents are now searching for Steven Cathey, who violated his parole in March.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous just based off his history in his past,” the agent on his case said.

U.S. Marshals say Cathey has a lengthy criminal history that includes weapons offenses, armed robbery and stolen vehicles.

“He's alleged to have taken part of a shooting back in January,” the agent explained.

Cathey is suspected of taking part in a shooting near 52nd and Center at the start of the year. He was already on parole, but while the case remained under investigation, authorities placed him back on a GPS monitoring device.

Ten hours later, he cut off his device and went on the run.

U.S. Marshals say he was originally convicted of armed robbery as party to a crime for a 2013 armed robbery -- where he stole $2,500 from a man in the Washington Park neighborhood. This neighborhood is also where authorities say his last known address is.

Cathey is described as standing 5'8" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has distinguishable neck and chest tattoos. The letters “E” and “M” are visible near his throat.

“I would ask the public if they see him, to contact local law enforcement or contact the U.S. Marshals service,” the agent pleaded.

The U.S. Marshals Tipline is 414-297-3707.