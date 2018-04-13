Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction never stops. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project
Wednesday, April 18
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West exit to WIS 100 9 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.
I-41/894 Rehabilitation Project
Monday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 17
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Wednesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 19
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Beloit 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure 1-41/894 South at National 10 p.m. -5 a.m.
- (overnight closures include Hale Interchange System Ramps West to North and East to West adn Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 South).
Valley Bridge Project
- Overnight Full Closure System ramp from I-43 South to I-794 East 9pm - 5:30am
(If you are heading to the post office from I-43 South after 9pm to drop off tax returns consider exiting at 11th Street to Clybourn to 5th Street)