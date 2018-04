WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking the community for assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a theft at a business near 61st and Greenfield.

Subject #1 described as black male, 45-60 years of age.

Subject #2 described as black male, 30-40 years of age.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.

PHOTO GALLERY