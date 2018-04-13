× Robert Tatum set to be sentenced, convicted of killing roommates in 2010

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee man convicted of fatally shooting his roommates in 2010 is set to be sentenced on Friday, April 13.

Robert Tatum was found guilty on Feb. 6 of two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of Rahim Abdella and Kyle Ippoliti. Tatum was allowed to represent himself in a retrial in February — after he was not allowed to represent himself in the first trial. The outcome was the same.

Tatum faces two life sentences. He already was convicted of the shotgun murders at a rooming house on Richards St. in 2010.