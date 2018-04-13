× Seahawks postpone Colin Kaepernick workout and question National Anthem intentions

Colin Kaepernick still remains front and center of the National Anthem controversy.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks had invited the former 49ers quarterback in for a workout with the team but have since postponed the appointment after Kaepernick declined to say he would stop kneeling during the National Anthem next season.

The team told CNN that a scheduled workout planned for this past Monday was postponed but that it was halted because Kaepernick’s representatives couldn’t provide Kaepernick’s long-term plan for non-football commitments.

However, a source familiar with the situation says the Seahawks specifically questioned Kaepernick’s National Anthem intentions.

Kaepernick became a lightning rod in 2016 when he refused to stand during the National Anthem, protesting what he believes are racial injustices and ongoing police brutality in the US. He drew fierce criticism for refusing to stand but also inspired athletes — from elementary schools to professional leagues — to join his movement.

In March 2017, Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract and became a free agent. No NFL team has signed him. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, claiming collusion.

In June, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said about Kaepernick, “He’s a starter in this league. …We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”