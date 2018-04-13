Smoky, sweet and savory: Chipotle chili gives you the perfect excuse to add chocolate to your dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is bringing us three C's. She's making chocolate chipotle chili.

Chocolate Chipotle Chili

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

1 lb spicy sausage (Jimmy Dean`s Hot sausage)

3 tbsp butter

1 large yellow/white onion, diced

4-5 garlic cloves, diced

2 jalapeno peppers, diced and seeded

2 cans Original Rotel tomatoes

1 (6 oz) can of tomato paste

1 can Kidney beans with juice

¼ cup honey

4 tbsp BBQ sauce

1 tbsp Tabasco or hot sauce

4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (diced with seeds), plus 4 tbsp of the sauce

1 bottle Amber beer

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups beef stock

2 cans of corn, drained

Scallions for garnish

Shredded cheese for topping

Spices:

2 tbsp cumin

4 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp pepper

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, brown chili meat and sausage. Do not drain.

2. In a separate frying pan, melt butter and saute onion, garlic, jalapeno until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add to beef in saucepan. Add corn. Stir to combine.

3. Add all the spices to the mix and saute over medium heat until combined. Then pour in the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 2-3 hours. NOTE: After all ingredients are mixed together, you can instead put everything in a slow cooker on LOW for 3 hours. Don`t go over 3 hours or else it`ll dry out.

4. Once finished, top with chopped scallions and cheese.