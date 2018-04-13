The Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics in first round of 2018 NBA Playoffs

MILWAUKEE -- Playoffs start this weekend for the Bucks. Dustin Godsey, the Bucks chief marketing officer, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Bucks 2018 playoffs (website)

The Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. The first two home games of the series will take place at the BMO Harris Bradely Center on Friday, April 20 at 8:30 pm CT and Sunday, April 22 at 12:00 pm CT. Limited tickets remain for both games, so act now. Ensure the best possible seating for all home playoff games by becoming a Bucks Season Ticket Member.