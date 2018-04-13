× Robin Vos to seek another term in WI State Assembly, won’t seek Ryan’s seat in Congress

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Speaker Robin Vos announce Friday, April 13 that he will seek another term in the Wisconsin State Assembly — and not run for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat.

Speaker Vos is the 75th speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly. He is currently serving his third term as speaker and the longest serving GOP speaker in state history. Speaker Vos was first elected to office in 2004 and represents the 63rd Assembly District in Racine County.

He released the following statement: