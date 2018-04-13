Wrong Birdie: Kraft hits a bird in flight at RBC Heritage

Lakeshore flood advisory for all lakeside counties from 7 p.m. Saturday – 7 a.m. Sunday
HUMBLE, TX - MARCH 29: Kelly Kraft hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on March 29, 2018 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Kelly Kraft got a birdie, just not the one he wanted at the RBC Heritage.

Kraft’s ball hit a bird in flight on the par-3 14th hole, and the ball dropped into the water in front of the green.

Kraft made double bogey and finished at 1-over par on Harbour Town Golf Links, missing the cut by a stroke.

Kraft told PGATour.com the bad break cost him the cut. He said his tee shot felt perfect and was on a good line until fate took over.

Kraft’s group asked for a ruling, figuring the player would simply re-tee without penalty. Instead, because the bird is not a man-made object, Kraft had to play it as a ball in the water.

Kraft said his ball glance off a large black bird that flew off after the glancing blow.