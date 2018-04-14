× 3rd death blamed on storms raking central US

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say a Wisconsin woman was killed when her minivan lost control and struck an oncoming SUV, bringing the death toll from the storm system sweeping through the central U.S. to three.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, April 14 when a minivan began to spin on slush-covered Highway 16 near Lewiston and crossed the centerline, where it was struck the oncoming SUV.

The minivan driver, a 30-year-old woman from Poynette, died. Three minivan passengers and the SUV’s driver were hospitalized with injuries.

The sheriff’s office says a light freezing rain was falling at the time of the crash.

The storm system has dumped heavy snow on parts of the upper Midwest and is also being blamed for the death of a 2-year-old girl in Louisiana and an Idaho truck driver who was involved in a crash in Nebraska.