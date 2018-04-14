Lakeshore flood advisory for all lakeside counties from 7 p.m. Saturday – 7 a.m. Sunday
Wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday
Winter weather advisory for northern half of FOX6 viewing area from 7 a.m. Saturday – 11:59 p.m. Sunday

April 14

