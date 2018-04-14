Celebrate Milwaukee Day with some brunch at The Wicked Hop

MILWAUKEE -- Saturday's date is 4-1-4 which means it's Milwaukee day!

The Wicked Hop is joining us this morning to celebrate Milwaukee's own unofficial holiday with some brunch!

About The Wicked Hop (website)

Milwaukee's BEST Bloody Mary can be found in downtown's Historic Third Ward neighborhood on the corner of St.Paul and Broadway, one crosswalk from the Milwaukee Public Market. Open 7 days a week, we offer lunch, dinner, desserts, Saturday & Sunday brunch AND private events. Our unique environment, friendly staff, and delectable entrees are sure to keep you coming back!

Whether it's a group of 10, or table for two, we invite you to enjoy a completely original dining experience. Our brunch boasts, "Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary" as voted by the readers of the Shepherd Express and OnMilwaukee.com.

Before or after your meal, enjoy a cocktail in the beautiful Jackalope Lounj. Live entertainment includes Karaoke on Sunday, Trivia on Tuesday, Open Mic Night on Wednesday and DJs every Friday & Saturday. "The Jack" also offers comfortable seating and a mammoth 150-inch high-definition dual projection screen to watch your favorite sporting event,