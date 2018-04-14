Monitor closings amid spring winter storm in SE WI
Community discussion held in Milwaukee to discuss lead concerns: ‘There are simple solutions’

Posted 9:59 pm, April 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:21PM, April 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE — A community discussion was held in Milwaukee on Saturday evening, April 14 to talk about lead in homes in the city.

It was held by Milwaukee PBS, Milwaukee NPR and Milwaukee Neighborhood News.

The discussion was aimed at keeping families safe.

PBS officials said they taped the event for a news special on the crisis.

“It’s clear to me that many people still don’t understand that they’re living in homes with lead water pipes and that there are simple solutions in a short-term prevention that can be done such as water filters, or pitchers that prevent lead seeping into the water,” said Bohdan Zachary, Milwaukee PBS.