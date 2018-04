MICHIGAN — Spring hasn’t been the greatest so far in the Midwest, and one on-air meteorologist has been hearing about it.

FOX 17’s Garry Frank, fuming over his colleagues’ complaints about his forecast, told his co-hosts it’s hard to stay chipper for five straight hours with their less-than-positive reviews of the weather.

His rant has gone viral, with nearly 200,000 views and counting on Facebook.