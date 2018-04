× Milwaukee police investigating double homicide near 11th & Orchard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning, April 14.

Police say it happened near 11th and Orchard at around 4:40 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.

Police say there is limited information as of now.