Recognize them? Brookfield police seek 2 suspects after theft from Pick N Save

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are looking for two suspects in connection with a theft from Pick N Save.

It happened Wednesday, April 11 at the grocery store on Capitol Drive near Calhoun around 6:40 p.m.

Police say the two male suspects went to the liquor department of the store when the first suspect grabbed four bottles of whiskey — totaling up to $158.96 — and placed them in a shopping cart. The second suspect then came to the cart and put the whiskey bottles in his waistband and a black bag before leaving the store. The first suspect left the store shortly thereafter.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old, around 5’10”, 200 pounds, wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket with writing on the back, and acid wash jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 35 years old, around 6’1″, 200 pounds, with a short Afro, facial hair, wearing a gray hoodie under a black jacket and black baggy pants with writing on the left pant leg.

The details of the vehicle are unknown.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects are asked to contact Officer Stubblefield at stubblefield@ci.brookfield.wi.us.