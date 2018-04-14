Red Cross assisting 12 adults, 4 children following apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting 12 adults and four children following an apartment fire Saturday, April 14 in Milwaukee.

Crews were called to the area of 43rd and Arthur Ct. around 11:45 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire broke out of the third floor of a three-story apartment building. A number of people were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. There were no burns or other serious injuries.

Official said the fire was contained to the initial unit of origin, but the building suffered smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released.