Lakeshore flood advisory for all lakeside counties from 7 p.m. Saturday – 7 a.m. Sunday
Wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Saturday
Winter weather advisory for northern half of FOX6 viewing area until 11:59 p.m. Sunday

Red Cross assisting 12 adults, 4 children following apartment fire

Posted 1:26 pm, April 14, 2018, by , Updated at 02:53PM, April 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting 12 adults and four children following an apartment fire Saturday, April 14 in Milwaukee.

Crews were called to the area of 43rd and Arthur Ct. around 11:45 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire broke out of the third floor of a three-story apartment building. A number of people were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. There were no burns or other serious injuries.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Official said the fire was contained to the initial unit of origin, but the building suffered smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released.