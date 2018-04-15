Falls Junior Julius Davis running track while thinking about football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS-- Julius Davis is a junior at Menomonee Falls High School. In the spring, Julius competes on the track & field team. He runs the 100m, 200m 4x100m, 4x200m and also competes in the long jump. But Julius says track just helps him prepare for football. He is the running back for the Falls football team. Following last season he was honored with all-conference, all-area, all-region, and honorable mention all-state. Julius has verbally committed to play football for the Badgers after his senior season. Julius also participates in Athletes in Action. That's a group that has high school athletes helping out elementary school kids.

Julius Davis

Menomonee Falls

Junior

Football and Track & Field