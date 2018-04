× Fire causes $25K in damage to garage in Racine

RACINE — Firefighters on Sunday, April 15, responded to the scene of a garage fire on Monterey Drive in Racine. The call came around 7:45 a.m.

According to authorities, fire crews found a working fire in a detached garage. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The Racine Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The property was turned over to the homeowner.

Damage is estimated around $25,000.