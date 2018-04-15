× Firefighters in Fond du Lac quickly knock down fire on exterior of home; no one hurt

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters in Fond du Lac were able to quickly extinguish a fire on the exterior of a home on Sunday evening, April 15.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at a home on Hickory St. near Scott St.

According to fire officials, they were dispatched for a report of smoke in the house with possible fire in the wall. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire showing on the outside of the home. The fire was contained to the exterior of the home — and there was no damage to the inside.

Everyone was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

Fire officials said they planned to canvass the area on Monday to educate homeowners about the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes, and having a plan to evacuate safely if necessary.