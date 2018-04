× Guests evacuated after roof collapses at hotel in Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON — The roof over the pool at an Ashwaubenon hotel collapsed, according to FOX6’s sister station WLUK.

It happened at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Ramada Way Sunday, April 15.

Officials told WLUK there were no injures.

According to WLUK, a guest says they were evacuated and asked to make other plans.

