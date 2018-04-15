Later Haters: AT&T’s anti-bullying campaign aims to spread positive messages

MILWAUKEE -- Drowning out negativity on social media by spreading positive messages to others. Nathan Fricke with AT&T talks about their anti-bullying campaign: Later Haters.

About Later Haters (website)

Between perfect ‘grams and snaps, it’s easy to forget the power we hold in the palm of our hands.

AT&T takes the infinite magic of connectivity seriously. While a tap or swipe can instantly deliver a “like” from your crush or BFF, it can also serve up unexpected hate.

We know it. We see it. Whether you’ve experienced online cruelty or even at times been a bully yourself — let’s come together to make a change. Let’s start a conversation that becomes a movement. The more of us there are, the louder our love can be. Let’s drown out the haters with hearts.