Margo Price concert canceled due to bad weather and travel concerns

MILWAUKEE — Due to the inclement weather, singer-songwriter Margo Price is unable to travel to Milwaukee so she has canceled her Sunday, April 15 show at the Tuner Hall Ballroom.

According to a recent release, the Pabst Theater hopes to reschedule the show for a later date.

Refunds will be processed automatically at point of purchase. Credit card refunds will take 7-10 business days to show up on a statement. Cash refunds can be picked up with a photo ID at the Pabst Theater box office, located at 144 E. Wells Street and open between noon and 6:30 PM on weekdays.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank all ticket purchasers for their patience and understanding. Please email tickets@pabsttheater.org or call the box office at 414-286-3205 with any questions or concerns.