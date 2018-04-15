Margo Price concert canceled due to bad weather and travel concerns

Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
MCMINNVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 29: Singer/Songwriter Margo Price performs during Tennessee Tourism & Third Man Records 333 Feet Underground at Cumberland Caverns on September 29, 2017 in McMinnville, Tennessee.

MILWAUKEE — Due to the inclement weather, singer-songwriter Margo Price is unable to travel to Milwaukee so she has canceled her Sunday, April 15 show at the Tuner Hall Ballroom.

According to a recent release, the Pabst Theater hopes to reschedule the show for a later date.

Refunds will be processed automatically at point of purchase.  Credit card refunds will take 7-10 business days to show up on a statement.  Cash refunds can be picked up with a photo ID at the Pabst Theater box office, located at 144 E. Wells Street and open between noon and 6:30 PM on weekdays.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank all ticket purchasers for their patience and understanding.  Please email tickets@pabsttheater.org or call the box office at 414-286-3205 with any questions or concerns.